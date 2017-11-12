General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United takeover close to completion?

Newcastle takeover close to completion?
British businesswoman Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group will finalise their takeover of Newcastle United next week, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 22:12 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly just days away from confirming the completion of a takeover by Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners group.

After months of speculation, the Magpies were officially put on the market by unpopular owner Mike Ashley in October and Staveley quickly stepped in.

The British businesswoman is understood to have signed a confidentiality agreement with the North-East outfit last month and, following a due diligence process, a complete takeover is now on the brink of being finalised.

According to the Daily Star, an announcement is expected at some point next week to usher in a new era at St James' Park, where Ashley has been at the helm for more than a decade.

Once the relevant paperwork is signed, boss Rafael Benitez is hoping to be backed with a big financial windfall ahead of the January transfer window.

