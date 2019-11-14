England squad 'unhappy with Southgate dropping Sterling'

England players are reportedly unhappy with Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling against Montenegro following a bust-up with teammate Joe Gomez.

Members of the England squad are reportedly unhappy with Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling.

The FA released a statement on Monday confirming that Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro following a row with Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

According to The Mirror, the England camp believe that manager Southgate has overreacted to the clash between Sterling and Gomez, which began during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Despite shaking hands after their respective clubs' title clash, tensions between Sterling and Gomez re-emerged at St George's Park training ground on Monday.

Southgate took the unusual step of putting out a strong statement insisting that "club rivalries" had to be separated from the national team.

England will book their place at Euro 2020 with victory over Montenegro in what is their 1000th international match.

body check tags ::