Nov 14, 2019 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
Montenegro

England squad 'unhappy with Gareth Southgate dropping Raheem Sterling'

By | 3h
England squad 'unhappy with Southgate dropping Sterling'
© Reuters
England players are reportedly unhappy with Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling against Montenegro following a bust-up with teammate Joe Gomez.

Members of the England squad are reportedly unhappy with Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Raheem Sterling.

The FA released a statement on Monday confirming that Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro following a row with Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

According to The Mirror, the England camp believe that manager Southgate has overreacted to the clash between Sterling and Gomez, which began during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Despite shaking hands after their respective clubs' title clash, tensions between Sterling and Gomez re-emerged at St George's Park training ground on Monday.

Southgate took the unusual step of putting out a strong statement insisting that "club rivalries" had to be separated from the national team.

England will book their place at Euro 2020 with victory over Montenegro in what is their 1000th international match.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling clash on November 10, 2019
Raheem Sterling dropped: Five occasions where teammates have fallen out
