Nov 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Arsene Wenger tips Mauricio Pochettino to go "a long way"

Wenger tips Pochettino to go
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has "all of the ingredients" to continue his development in the dugout.
Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has praised Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the North London derby on Saturday.

Spurs make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium with a four-point advantage over their fierce rivals in the Premier League table, and head coach Pochettino continues to receive plaudits for the job he has done at the club since his arrival in 2014.

Wenger has acknowledged that the Argentine deserves credit, while also insisting that he is unable to predict how Pochettino will fare during the remainder of his career.

The Frenchman told reporters: "He is a good manager. He has all the ingredients to go a long way.

"It's very hard for me to predict what will happen in his career. He will be a manager for a long time."

Arsenal have failed to win any of their last half-a-dozen league games against Spurs.

Harry Kane takes a shot past Gabriel during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
