Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Isco "close" to agreeing new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid forward Isco is delighted with the way he finished the 2016-17 campaign and is now hoping to finalise a new contract at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Agent: 'Real Madrid to decide future of striker Alvaro Morata'

Agent Juanma Lopez fuels speculation that Alvaro Morata could be on his way to Manchester United, but insists that Real Madrid will have the final say on any transfer. Read more.

Agent: 'Carlos Bacca open to Paris Saint-Germain move'

Carlos Bacca could be tempted by a move to French football with Paris Saint-Germain if an approach is made, according to his agent Sergio Barila. Read more.

Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?

A report claims that Liverpool and Roma have reached a compromise over a transfer for Mohamed Salah, with the Reds willing to hand over £31m to wrap up a deal. Read more.

Report: Huddersfield Town to sign Reims defender Julian Jeanvier

A report claims that Reims ace Julian Jeanvier, named the best defender in the French second tier last season, is wanted by Premier League club Huddersfield Town. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'

Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield is reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion, while Championship sides Hull City and Fulham have also shown an interest. Read more.

Three-team battle for Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney?

Out-of-contract Blackburn Rovers winger Connor Mahoney is reportedly wanted by three clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic. Read more.

Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Tom Cairney will not join Newcastle United'

Slavisa Jokanovic reveals that Newcastle United had a £20m bid for Tom Cairney knocked back in January, vowing not to sell the Fulham midfielder to the Magpies. Read more.

Arsenal Scout: 'Aleksandr Golovin not ready for big move'

Arsenal's Eastern European scout claims that midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, recently linked with a £10m move, is "not talented enough" to join a big Premier League club. Read more.

Freddie Woodman "not sure" of Newcastle United future

Freddie Woodman states that his aim is "to play for Newcastle United one day" after his crucial role in England Under-20s' famous World Cup triumph. Read more.

Torino: 'Andrea Belotti may reject Manchester United even if valuation met'

Andrea Belotti 'could refuse' to join Manchester United even if they meet his £87m valuation, according to Torino president Urbano Cairo. Read more.

Report: Leigh Griffiths on radar of Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is thought to be a transfer target for Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Homesick Watford midfielder Valon Behrami wants Switzerland return

Valon Behrami admits he wants to quit Watford after revealing that he is homesick, and wants to play for a club closer to his family in Switzerland. Read more.

Report: Galatasaray hoping to sign Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula

Out-of-favour Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula is a transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur over Kyle Walker signing

Manchester City are set to begin talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the potential signing of Kyle Walker, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City close to sealing Hirving Lozano deal

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Pachuca and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, according to reports. Read more.

Andre Silva completes £35m AC Milan move

AC Milan complete the signing of 21-year-old striker Andre Silva from Porto in a deal worth a reported £35m. Read more.

Nico Yennaris signs new four-year Brentford contract

Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris signs a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him at Griffin Park until 2021. Read more.

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates hints at Glenn Whelan exit

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates confirms that the club would not stand in Glenn Whelan's way should he choose to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer. Read more.

Everton 'in talks with Sandro Ramirez'

Everton are reportedly in talks with Malaga over a move for former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez, who scored 14 La Liga goals last season. Read more.

Joe Ledley willing to drop to Championship following Crystal Palace release

Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley insists that he is open to the idea of moving away from the Premier League following his summer release by Crystal Palace. Read more.

Barcelona 'lining up £88m Marco Verratti bid'

Barcelona are reportedly preparing an £88m bid for midfielder Marco Verratti after he told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer. Read more.

Diego Costa: 'I will not fight for Chelsea place'

Chelsea striker Diego Costa does not believe that he would be given a fair chance by manager Antonio Conte if he stayed to fight for his place at the club. Read more.

Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa

Chelsea captain John Terry is thought to be in talks with Steve Bruce over a move to Aston Villa, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Crystal Palace, West Ham United interested in Kelechi Iheanacho

Out-of-favour Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is thought to be a transfer target for Crystal Palace and West Ham United. Read more.

Report: Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos to have Rangers medical

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos will have a medical with Rangers on Monday as he looks to seal a move to Ibrox, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj on Real Sociedad radar

Out-of-favour Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is a transfer target for La Liga side Real Sociedad, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Derby County launch £1m bid for Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is hoping to bring Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom back to the iPro Stadium in a £1m deal, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Sokratis Papastathopoulos on Chelsea, Arsenal radar

Borussia Dortmund and Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is reported to be a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal. Read more.

Report: Hibernian striker Jason Cummings on verge of Nottingham Forest move

Hibs striker Jason Cummings is poised to join Championship side Nottingham Forest in a seven-figure deal, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be offered short-term Manchester United deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will recuperate from his knee injury under the care of Manchester United and could yet be offered a short-term deal next season, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester United closing in on move for AS Monaco star Fabinho

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of sealing a move for AS Monaco and Brazil star Fabinho. Read more.

Diego Costa: 'I am waiting for Chelsea decision over my future'

Diego Costa admits that he is currently waiting on a decision from Chelsea over his future and says he has "a lot of affection" for former club Atletico Madrid. Read more.