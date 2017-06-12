Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield is reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion, while Championship sides Hull City and Fulham have also shown an interest.

Scott Arfield is the latest midfield player to have been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

The Baggies recently lost influential figure Darren Fletcher to Stoke City on a free contract, leaving them light in the middle of the park.

After being tipped to make a move for James McCarthy and Tom Huddlestone in the past week, The Sun claims that Burnley ace Arfield could be brought in by Tony Pulis during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Championship sides Hull City and Fulham, however, with £2.5m likely to be required to prise him away from Turf Moor.

Arfield, who has one year left to run on his current deal, started 23 times in the Premier League last season and featured a further eight times from the bench.