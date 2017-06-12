New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'

Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield is reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion, while Championship sides Hull City and Fulham have also shown an interest.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 20:39 UK

Scott Arfield is the latest midfield player to have been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

The Baggies recently lost influential figure Darren Fletcher to Stoke City on a free contract, leaving them light in the middle of the park.

After being tipped to make a move for James McCarthy and Tom Huddlestone in the past week, The Sun claims that Burnley ace Arfield could be brought in by Tony Pulis during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that the 28-year-old is also on the radar of Championship sides Hull City and Fulham, however, with £2.5m likely to be required to prise him away from Turf Moor.

Arfield, who has one year left to run on his current deal, started 23 times in the Premier League last season and featured a further eight times from the bench.

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
West Brom 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Scott Arfield, Darren Fletcher, James McCarthy, Tom Huddlestone, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'
 Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic on February 19, 2015
Report: Leigh Griffiths on radar of Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion
 Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet talks up importance of pre-season
Report: West Brom want James McCarthyHuddersfield target Leeds striker Wood?Mendy 'attracting more English interest'Man City 'value Fabian Delph at £12m'West Brom 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'
West Brom show interest in Lamine Kone?Three clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Watford, West Brom to fight for Mounie?Jonny Evans open to playing abroadReport: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs race
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Burnley News
Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Report: Everton frontrunners to sign Burnley's Michael Keane
 Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Newcastle United, West Brom and Burnley interested in Fabian Delph?
Burnley eye Moore as Keane replacement?Swansea, Burnley 'vying for Andy Yiadom'Burnley to offer new deal to Sean Dyche?Sean Dyche interested in Palace switch?Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?
Garlick: 'Sean Dyche one of the best'Everton fans - would you prefer Iheanacho or Gray?Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'Derby looking to sign George Boyd?Joey Barton: 'Playing return difficult'
> Burnley Homepage
More Hull City News
Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'
 West Ham United's Adrian and Robert Snodgrass celebrate victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, 2017
West Ham United put midfielder Robert Snodgrass up for sale?
 Leonid Slutsky looks on prior to the Euro 2016 Group B match between Russia and Wales on June 20, 2016
Hull City announce Leonid Slutsky appointment
West Brom 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'Leonid Slutsky favourite for Hull job?Derby sign Hull defender Curtis DaviesFour Championship clubs 'want Rodriguez'Slutsky 'to be appointed Hull boss'
Robertson: 'No rush to decide Hull future'West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?Lambert in running for Hull City job?Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?
> Hull City Homepage
More Fulham News
A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
Report: Huddersfield Town to sign Reims defender Julian Jeanvier
 Grant Leadbitter and Scott Arfield contest an aerial duel in the Championship match between Burnley and MIddlesbrough at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
West Bromwich Albion 'turn attention to Scott Arfield'
 Big Tom Cairney in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Tom Cairney will not join Newcastle United'
Clough: 'Irvine sale is possible'Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs?Johansen praises Fulham teammate SessegnonWatford, West Brom to fight for Mounie?Brighton show interest in Fulham midfielder?
Chelsea to make bid for Bettinelli?Liverpool 'withdraw Sessegnon interest'Championship trio 'monitor Kenan Kodro'Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
 