Everton midfielder James McCarthy, rumoured to be available for as little as £15m, is said to be a summer transfer target for Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly targeted Everton midfielder James McCarthy as a direct replacement for departed skipper Darren Fletcher.

The Baggies were unable to keep hold of the experienced Scotland international, who will swap The Hawthorns for Stoke City as a free agent on July 1.

Albion have already been linked with a number of midfield options, including Hull City ace Tom Huddlestone, but The Mirror reports that McCarthy tops their wishlist.

Everton are understood to be willing to offload the 26-year-old for a fee of between £15-20m, despite chairman Bill Kenwright urging boss Ronald Koeman to keep him in place.

Recently-promoted Newcastle United are also rumoured to have shown an interest in McCarthy, but no offer has yet been tabled by either side.