Report: West Bromwich Albion want Everton midfielder James McCarthy

Everton midfielder James McCarthy in action during his side's pre-season clash with Espanyol at Goodison Park on August 6, 2016
Everton midfielder James McCarthy, rumoured to be available for as little as £15m, is said to be a summer transfer target for Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.
West Bromwich Albion have reportedly targeted Everton midfielder James McCarthy as a direct replacement for departed skipper Darren Fletcher.

The Baggies were unable to keep hold of the experienced Scotland international, who will swap The Hawthorns for Stoke City as a free agent on July 1.

Albion have already been linked with a number of midfield options, including Hull City ace Tom Huddlestone, but The Mirror reports that McCarthy tops their wishlist.

Everton are understood to be willing to offload the 26-year-old for a fee of between £15-20m, despite chairman Bill Kenwright urging boss Ronald Koeman to keep him in place.

Recently-promoted Newcastle United are also rumoured to have shown an interest in McCarthy, but no offer has yet been tabled by either side.

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
