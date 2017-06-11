West Bromwich Albion have reportedly targeted Everton midfielder James McCarthy as a direct replacement for departed skipper Darren Fletcher.
The Baggies were unable to keep hold of the experienced Scotland international, who will swap The Hawthorns for Stoke City as a free agent on July 1.
Albion have already been linked with a number of midfield options, including Hull City ace Tom Huddlestone, but The Mirror reports that McCarthy tops their wishlist.
Everton are understood to be willing to offload the 26-year-old for a fee of between £15-20m, despite chairman Bill Kenwright urging boss Ronald Koeman to keep him in place.
Recently-promoted Newcastle United are also rumoured to have shown an interest in McCarthy, but no offer has yet been tabled by either side.