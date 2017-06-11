New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton close in on £20m-rated Ajax captain Davy Klaassen

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
Everton boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly on the brink of completing the £20m capture of Davy Klaassen from Ajax, with a deal to be confirmed in the next 10 days.
Sunday, June 11, 2017

Everton will reportedly seal a £20m deal for Ajax skipper Davy Klaassen in the next fortnight after making him their priority signing.

The Netherlands international was watched up close by Toffees boss Ronald Koeman earlier this year and earned praise from his compatriot.

"It is difficult for a lot of technical and skillful players because the demands in England are so big," Koeman said in March. "But Davy Klaassen has made very big steps."

Everton could complete a transfer within the next 10 days, according to The Mirror, which will put further doubt on fellow box-to-box midfielder Ross Barkley's Goodison Park career.

Barkley has stalled on agreeing fresh terms, despite being given an ultimatum by his manager to either commit or be sold on.

Incoming player Klaassen scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists in 50 appearances for Ajax in all competitions this term.

