Report: Everton manager Ronald Koeman scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
​Everton manager Ronald Koeman is personally scouting Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, according to a report.
Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 21:25 UK

Ajax captain Davy Klaassen has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 162 appearances for Ajax, scoring 50 goals and providing 33 assists since breaking through the youth ranks at the club.

According to The Mirror, Toffees manager Ronald Koeman has been personally scouting his compatriot - whose contract runs out in 2019 - with a view to bringing him to Goodison Park in the summer.

Klaassen, who has 15 goals and seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, is also believed to be attracting the interest of Serie A side Napoli and Bundesliga club Frankfurt.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
Koeman: 'We made it too easy for Spurs'
