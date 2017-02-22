New Transfer Talk header

Ajax youngster Daishawn Redan 'snubs Manchester United'

Reported Manchester United target Daishawn Redan says that he will "definitely sign" a professional contract with Ajax.
Ajax youngster Daishawn Redan has revealed that he will "definitely sign" a professional contract with his Dutch club, seemingly ending Manchester United's hopes of signing the 16-year-old.

Last December, it was claimed that Redan, who was 15 at the time, had arrived at Man United's training ground ahead of signing a professional contract with the Premier League giants.

The Dutchman had caught the attention of the Red Devils after netting 44 times in his first season with Ajax and repeated that total for the Dutch club's Under-14 outfit during the 2013-14 campaign.

However, despite firm contact with Man United, Redan has claimed that he is fully committed to Ajax as he attempts to break into the Dutch outfit's first-team set-up.

"My parents take care of my business. The trust I have in them is the highest, so I don't have an agent, but I let them take care of it," he told Goal.com. "The club knows what I want and that is to get in the first team. I want to be the first-choice striker of Ajax. There is a contract coming my way here and I will definitely sign it."

Redan has already been capped at Under-17 level by Netherlands.

