Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that his side did not deserve anything from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that his side did not deserve anything from their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

The Toffees fell to their first defeat in 10 league games courtesy of a Harry Kane brace and Dele Alli strike, although they gave themselves hope of a late comeback through goals from Romelu Lukaku and Enner Valencia.

However, Koeman acknowledged that his side were second best on the day and were punished for defensive errors that led to two of the Tottenham goals.

"I think overall Spurs were the better team. They created more chances than we did. I think the second and the third goals were from our mistakes," he told Sky Sports News.

"They had more chances to score from good football and from the creativity in the Tottenham team but we know if we make the mistakes we did for the second and the third goals, you don't get a point out of the game.

"We did some mistakes and if you make those kind, like the second and third goals, it was too easy. We did well. We had some good counterattacks but needed more composure on the ball. We had the chance to get a point but it was not deserved."

The defeat means that Everton miss the chance to move within two points of sixth-placed Manchester United.