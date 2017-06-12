Agent Juanma Lopez fuels speculation that Alvaro Morata could be on his way to Manchester United, but insists that Real Madrid will have the final say on any transfer.

Manchester United is a "very interesting option" for striker Alvaro Morata but any decision over his future will be left to Real Madrid, according to agent Juanma Lopez.

The 24-year-old has been tipped with a £60m switch to Old Trafford, rising to £70m with add-ons, after growing frustrated by a lack of playing time in the Spanish capital.

Lopez recently hinted that his client will be on his way out of the club in the coming weeks in search of more regular playing time, despite Morata declaring himself "happy" after playing a part in last week's Champions League final success.

In an interview with Calciomercato, Lopez did little to dispel the ongoing links with United and even suggested that Morata would welcome a move to English football.

"They are a club of great charm, a very interesting option," he said. "I can say there's a very important proposal [from United] and the decision rests with Real. I cannot tell [if it will be done quickly], we'll see."

United are also understood to be closing in on Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who is valued at £87m by his current side.