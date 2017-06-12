New Transfer Talk header

Torino: 'Andrea Belotti may reject Manchester United even if valuation met'

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Andrea Belotti 'could refuse' to join Manchester United even if they meet his £87m valuation, according to Torino president Urbano Cairo.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Torino president Urbano Cairo has reiterated that he values prized asset Andrea Belotti at £87m and insists the striker may decide to stay even if a bid is made.

The Italy international is considered to be at the top of the Red Devils' summer transfer wishlist after missing out on Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann.

Cairo stressed last week amid the ongoing speculation that a near-record fee would be required to snatch the 23-year-old away from the club - behind only the £89m paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer - and he has not budged on that stance.

"I care about Belotti and I'm keeping hold of him," he told Radio 24 in Italy. "I would only sell him for €100m (£87m), but even then he can refuse.

"The most important thing is what he wants, regardless of the release clause, and I think he wants to stay."

Belotti, under contract with Torino for the next four years, netted 26 Serie A goals in the 2016-17 campaign.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
