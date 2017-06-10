Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Rangers 'readying improved offer for Graham Dorrans'

Rangers reportedly table an improved bid for Norwich City's Graham Dorrans. Read more.

Watford linked with Diego Simeone's son Giovanni

Watford are said to be interested in signing Diego Simeone's son from Italian side Genoa. Read more.

Nigel Clough: 'Jackson Irvine could leave Burton Albion'

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says that the club may struggle to keep Jackson Irvine should he receive offers this summer. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion agree fee for Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan?

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly agree a fee with Valencia for Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Read more.

Hirving Lozano unaware of Manchester City interest

Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano claims that he is unaware of any interest in his signature from Manchester City. Read more.

West Ham United consider Martin Braithwaite move?

West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to make a summer move for Toulouse strike Martin Braithewaite. Read more.

Lucas Leiva to leave Liverpool

Midfielder Lucas Leiva does not feature on Liverpool's retained list, which has been published by the Premier League. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United

The Premier League confirms that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United. Read more.

Anton Ferdinand signs new Southend United deal

Experienced centre-back Anton Ferdinand pens a two-year contract extension with League One outfit Southend United. Read more.

Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'

Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Gelson Martins, a report claims. Read more.

Report: AS Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi race

A report claims that AS Monaco lead the chase to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Leicester City sign Sam Hughes from Chester FC

Leicester City confirm the arrival of Chester FC centre-back Sam Hughes on a three-year contract. Read more.

Stepfather: 'James Rodriguez should leave Real Madrid'

The stepfather of Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez admits that he wants to see him leave the Bernabeu this summer in search of first-team action. Read more.

Real Betis youngster Roberto Gonzalez signs new contract

Real Betis teenager Roberto Gonzalez signs a new contract at his Spanish club, just days after being strongly linked with Manchester United. Read more.

Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson doubts whether Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata would be the right fit for Manchester United. Read more.

Agent: 'Marco Verratti open to Juventus move'

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that his client would be open to the idea of joining Juventus. Read more.

Manchester United 'to spend £200m this summer'

Manchester United are reportedly gearing up to spend a record amount of £200m in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Antonio Conte's text to Diego Costa revealed?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's text message informing Diego Costa that he can leave Stamford Bridge is reportedly leaked. Read more.

Atletico Madrid to loan Diego Costa to China?

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea's Diego Costa in January after sending him to the Chinese Super League in a temporary deal. Read more.

Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?

Everton and West Ham United both reportedly join the race to try to sign Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore. Read more.

Ahmed Musa agrees to leave Leicester City for Fenerbahce?

Leicester City attacker Ahmed Musa reportedly agrees to leave the Foxes in a £17.4m transfer to Fenerbahce. Read more.

Arouna Kona, Conor McAleny among Everton released list

Arouna Kone and Conor McAleny are among a group of 10 players who have been released by Everton. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur consider move for Ajax defender Joel Veltman?

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on signing Ajax defender Joel Veltman during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Everton take interest in Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier?

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reportedly emerges as a transfer target for Everton. Read more.

Yaya Sanogo among released Arsenal quartet

Arsenal announce that they have released four players, including striker Yaya Sanogo who failed to build on his first-team chances with the Gunners. Read more.

Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru - a reported target for Arsenal and West Ham United - suggests that he will only leave his current club if he is guaranteed regular action. Read more.

Las Palmas, Malaga to move for West Ham United flop Jonathan Calleri?

Las Palmas and Malaga are reportedly interested in signing striker Jonathan Calleri, who has just finished a disappointing campaign with West Ham United. Read more.

Chelsea keen on Riyad Mahrez, Alex Sandro?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on signing both Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez and Juventus defender Alex Sandro. Read more.

Sevilla confirm interest in Manchester City duo Nolito, Jesus Navas

Sevilla president Pepe Castro acknowledges that he would like to sign Manchester City forward Nolito should a deal be possible this summer. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City in for Cardiff City's Emyr Huws?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bristol City are reportedly keen on signing Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws during the summer transfer window. Read more.