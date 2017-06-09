New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Hirving Lozano unaware of Manchester City interest

Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
© AFP
Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano claims that he is unaware of any interest in his signature from Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano has insisted that he is unaware of any interest in his signature from Manchester City.

It has been suggested by univision.com that City want to sign the Mexican international before sending him out on loan to PSV Eindhoven, but while the South American has acknowledged that he would welcome the move, he says he had heard nothing from his club or representative.

The 21-year-old told reporters: "I only just heard about it when they asked me. I've not been told anything.

"I've got to take it calmly and speak about it all with the [Pachuca] directors. Of course I would be (interested)."

Lozano - who has scored twice in 15 appearances for Mexico - has spent his entire career with Pachuca, helping them to the CONCACAF Champions League crown this season.

Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Read Next:
Hirving Lozano denies knowledge of Man United interest
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hirving Lozano, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City confirm arrival of Ederson from Benfica
 Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Hirving Lozano unaware of Manchester City interest
Betis youngster signs new contractSevilla confirm interest in Nolito, NavasPep Guardiola 'wants five more players'Claudio Bravo considering Lille move?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
Wagner: Mooy "is the heart of our game"Celina on Ipswich, Bolton radar?Van Dijk responds to transfer talkEderson: 'I will need to adapt to PL'Southampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Pachuca News
Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Hirving Lozano unaware of Manchester City interest
 Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Hirving Lozano: 'The club I would like to join most is Manchester United'
 Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Pachuca forward Hirving Lozano denies knowledge of Manchester United interest
Lozano not concentrating on Man Utd interestPachuca reveal Man United Lozano approachMan United want Hirving Lozano?Result: Sunderland beaten by PachucaWest Ham close to Valencia capture?
Downing: 'Valencia will take pressure off Carroll'Allardyce: 'We are very close to Valencia deal'Sevilla, Milan join race for Valencia?Report: West Ham launch £12m Valencia bidPachuca receive Valencia offers
> Pachuca Homepage
More PSV Eindhoven News
Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Hirving Lozano unaware of Manchester City interest
 A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Brentford sign Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon from PSV Eindhoven
 Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven
Result: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happenedVan Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealChelsea's Van Ginkel 'on PSV list'Swansea 'preparing Luciano Narsingh bid'
Result: Atletico Madrid claim top spot in Group DResult: Bayern make light work of PSVResult: Saul Niguez strike seals victory for AtletiZinchenko loaned out by Manchester CityPSV secure loan deal for Newcastle forward
> PSV Eindhoven Homepage



Tables
 