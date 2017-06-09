Pachuca winger Hirving Lozano claims that he is unaware of any interest in his signature from Manchester City.

It has been suggested by univision.com that City want to sign the Mexican international before sending him out on loan to PSV Eindhoven, but while the South American has acknowledged that he would welcome the move, he says he had heard nothing from his club or representative.

The 21-year-old told reporters: "I only just heard about it when they asked me. I've not been told anything.

"I've got to take it calmly and speak about it all with the [Pachuca] directors. Of course I would be (interested)."

Lozano - who has scored twice in 15 appearances for Mexico - has spent his entire career with Pachuca, helping them to the CONCACAF Champions League crown this season.