Rangers reportedly table an improved bid for Norwich City's Graham Dorrans.

Rangers are reportedly preparing an improved £1m offer for Norwich City's Scotland international Graham Dorrans.

The Gers have upped their offer for the midfielder after having a £700,000 bid rejected, according to The Express.

Although the Canaries are said to value Dorrans at £1.5m, the report suggests that the club's new director of football Stuart Webber could be willing to offload the 30-year-old for less to reduce the wage bill at Carrow Road.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is overhauling his squad this summer and has already recruited Portuguese veteran Bruno Alves, Ryan Jack from Aberdeen, Dalcio on a season-long loan from Benfica and Fabio Cardoso from Vitoria Setubal for £1.2m.

Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera could also join the Glasgow club pending successful work permit applications.