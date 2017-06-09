New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bristol City in for Cardiff City's Emyr Huws?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bristol City are reportedly keen on signing Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws during the summer transfer window.
Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bristol City.

The Welsh international has just returned to the Bluebirds after a loan spell with Ipswich Town, but it appears that he could be on the move yet again in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, both Wolves and Bristol City - rivals to Cardiff in the Championship - are keen on taking advantage of the 23-year-old being out of favour under Neil Warnock.

Huws still has two years remaining on his existing deal but after making just four appearances for the club, his future looks uncertain, although he did impress during his time at Portman Road.

After moving to the Tractor Boys in January, he scored three times in 13 appearances at the second tier.

The former Manchester City trainee also has experience in the Championship with Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town respectively.

