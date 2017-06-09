New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte's text to Diego Costa revealed?

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's text message informing Diego Costa that he can leave Stamford Bridge is reportedly leaked.
Friday, June 9, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's text message informing Diego Costa that he was to be sold is thought to have been leaked.

The 28-year-old striker revealed this week that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and will be sold on this summer, despite his 20 goals helping the Blues to a second Premier League title in three years last season.

According to Spanish publication AS, Conte told Costa of his decision with the message: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan"

Costa is said to have replied with a simple "Ok".

Following the news, Costa has expressed his desire to engineer a return to Atletico Madrid, while the player's agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have opened talks with AC Milan about a potential switch.

Chelsea have already earmarked Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku as Costa's replacement.

Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'
