Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's text message informing Diego Costa that he can leave Stamford Bridge is reportedly leaked.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's text message informing Diego Costa that he was to be sold is thought to have been leaked.

The 28-year-old striker revealed this week that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and will be sold on this summer, despite his 20 goals helping the Blues to a second Premier League title in three years last season.

According to Spanish publication AS, Conte told Costa of his decision with the message: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan"

Costa is said to have replied with a simple "Ok".

Following the news, Costa has expressed his desire to engineer a return to Atletico Madrid, while the player's agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have opened talks with AC Milan about a potential switch.

Chelsea have already earmarked Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku as Costa's replacement.