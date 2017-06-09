Arouna Kone and Conor McAleny are among a group of 10 players who have been released by Everton.

Everton have announced that as many as 10 players will be released at the end of their contracts.

Among those to leave Goodison Park is Arouna Kone, who exits the Merseyside outfit after a four-year period where he has been restricted to just 62 appearances in all competitions.

During that time, he only managed six goals in the Premier League, the last of which came on November 1, 2015 when he netted a hat-trick against Sunderland.

Fellow attacker Conor McAleny is also leaving Everton after making just three appearances for the first team, with further experience being gained on loan at half-a-dozen other clubs.

Jack Bainbridge, Delial Brewster, Michael Donohue, Tyrone Duffus, Russell Griffiths, Connor Hunt, Josef Yarney and James Yates have all been released after representing the Under-23 squad.