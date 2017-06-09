Manchester United are reportedly gearing up to spend a record amount of £200m in this summer's transfer window.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to be gearing up for "an unprecedented outlay" as Jose Mourinho's side look to mount a serious Premier League challenge next season and return to the Champions League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Woodward is lining up four marquee signings in a series of deals that will take his total spending during his time at the club past the £600m-mark.

The Red Devils had been prepared to spend £87m in order to land Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann but the La Liga side failed with its appeal to overturn a transfer ban, ensuring that the Frenchman will stay in the Spanish capital until at least January.

Other targets include Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku, who is being touted for £100m, as well as Torino's Andrea Belotti, who would be available for the same amount as Griezmann.

United are thought to have spent more than £150m during the first year of Mourinho's tenure.