Manchester United 'to spend £200m this summer'

Ed Woodward prepare to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on August 10, 2012
Manchester United are reportedly gearing up to spend a record amount of £200m in this summer's transfer window.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 14:00 UK

Manchester United are preparing to spend a record amount of £200m in this summer's transfer window, according to a report.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to be gearing up for "an unprecedented outlay" as Jose Mourinho's side look to mount a serious Premier League challenge next season and return to the Champions League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Woodward is lining up four marquee signings in a series of deals that will take his total spending during his time at the club past the £600m-mark.

The Red Devils had been prepared to spend £87m in order to land Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann but the La Liga side failed with its appeal to overturn a transfer ban, ensuring that the Frenchman will stay in the Spanish capital until at least January.

Other targets include Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku, who is being touted for £100m, as well as Torino's Andrea Belotti, who would be available for the same amount as Griezmann.

United are thought to have spent more than £150m during the first year of Mourinho's tenure.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
