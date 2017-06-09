New Transfer Talk header

Watford linked with Diego Simeone's son Giovanni

Watford are said to be interested in signing Diego Simeone's son from Italian side Genoa.
Watford are reportedly interested in signing Diego Simeone's son Giovanni this summer.

The Hornets are hoping to pip AC Milan and Fiorentina to the Genoa prospect's signature, according to gianlucadimarzio.com via (The Sun).

Simeone, 21, was one of Genoa's star players last season, netting 13 goals in 36 outings as the club avoided relegation to the Italian second tier.

Watford's new manager Marco Silva is said to be aiming to make the Argentine striker his first signing, but they could face stiff competition from Milan who are reportedly winning to offer Gianluca Lapadula as a makeweight.

Genoa signed Simeone from Argentine side River Plate in a deal worth around around £2.5m last year.

