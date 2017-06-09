New Transfer Talk header

Brighton & Hove Albion agree fee for Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan?

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly agree a fee with Valencia for Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
Friday, June 9, 2017

Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan has reportedly taken a step closer to joining Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the newly-promoted Premier League side were targeting a move for the Australian international, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Genk.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have now come to an agreement over a fee ahead of negotiations with the player and Brighton.

Ryan has made just 21 appearances for the Spanish outfit since moving to the club in 2015, with only 10 of those games coming in La Liga.

If a transfer is completed, he is expected to become Brighton's new first-choice stopper with David Stockdale likely to leave the Amex Stadium.

Stockdale has been excellent since Chris Hughton arrived at Brighton, but he has turned down an opportunity to extend his stay at the club.

Brighton keen to sign Ryan from Valencia?
