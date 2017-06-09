Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly agree a fee with Valencia for Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan has reportedly taken a step closer to joining Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the newly-promoted Premier League side were targeting a move for the Australian international, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Genk.

According to Sky Sports News, the two clubs have now come to an agreement over a fee ahead of negotiations with the player and Brighton.

Ryan has made just 21 appearances for the Spanish outfit since moving to the club in 2015, with only 10 of those games coming in La Liga.

If a transfer is completed, he is expected to become Brighton's new first-choice stopper with David Stockdale likely to leave the Amex Stadium.

Stockdale has been excellent since Chris Hughton arrived at Brighton, but he has turned down an opportunity to extend his stay at the club.