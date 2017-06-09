New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru - a reported target for Arsenal and West Ham United - suggests that he will only leave his current club if he is guaranteed regular action.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11:11 UK

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has said that he is prioritising first-team football over a transfer to a big club.

Onyekuru has been strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal or West Ham United, who are both said to be willing to meet his release clause.

However, the Nigerian international, who scored 22 goals for the Belgian side this season, has stressed that he needs to continue to gain regular action during the next campaign.

The 20-year-old told ESPN: "I'm still young and I still have a long career to pursue but now I need to play. My agents are in talks with top clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, French league and others. If they accept our terms, then I'll make a decision.

"It's not just about going to a big club and sitting on the bench. It's not good for me, or being loaned to a club where I won't play or where I will struggle to play.

"The money can come later but for now, I just want to play to improve, not just to play for a big club."

While Arsenal are stacked with attacking options, West Ham are looking for competition for Andy Carroll after the signings of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri failed to work out.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Henry Onyekuru, Andy Carroll, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Yaya Sanogo of Arsenal in action during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Benfica at the Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2014
Yaya Sanogo among released Arsenal quartet
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich 'offer Alexis Sanchez £350,000 a week'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'Nicholas: 'Arsenal should target key trio'Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?Sanchez: 'Agent dealing with future'Hector Bellerin posts tweet on future
Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Serge Gnabry to leave Werder BremenBellerin: 'I miss my family in Spain'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Lemina "flattered" by Arsenal, Watford talk
> Arsenal Homepage
More Eupen News
Sports Mole logo
Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United favourites to sign Henry Onyekuru?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Nigeria starlet Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bid
Arsenal 'activate Onyekuru clause'Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Premier League trio keen on Onyekuru?Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'
> Eupen Homepage
More West Ham United News
Sports Mole logo
Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
 Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Las Palmas, Malaga to move for West Ham United flop Jonathan Calleri?
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United favourites to sign Henry Onyekuru?
West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?Everton linked with West Ham's ObiangWest Ham join race to sign Grosicki?
West Ham to loan Oxford out to Germany?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoReport: Brighton want Robert SnodgrassBilic gives credit to West Ham supportersFive PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 