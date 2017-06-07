New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United favourites to sign Henry Onyekuru?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United reportedly move to the front of the queue to sign KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, who has also been linked with Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 18:24 UK

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has reportedly started to attract interest from West Ham United.

Last month, it emerged that Arsenal were keen on signing the Nigerian forward, who impressed for Eupen in Belgium's top flight this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham have entered the race for his signature with the Gunners yet to follow up their initial approach.

While a transfer to Arsenal would represent a big move for the youngster, West Ham could offer regular first-team football after struggling in attack during the most recent campaign.

It has been claimed that as many as seven Premier League clubs are interested in the 20-year-old, who scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Earlier this month, Onyekuru made his international debut for Nigeria.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?
