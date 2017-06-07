West Ham United reportedly move to the front of the queue to sign KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru has reportedly started to attract interest from West Ham United.

Last month, it emerged that Arsenal were keen on signing the Nigerian forward, who impressed for Eupen in Belgium's top flight this season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, West Ham have entered the race for his signature with the Gunners yet to follow up their initial approach.

While a transfer to Arsenal would represent a big move for the youngster, West Ham could offer regular first-team football after struggling in attack during the most recent campaign.

It has been claimed that as many as seven Premier League clubs are interested in the 20-year-old, who scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Earlier this month, Onyekuru made his international debut for Nigeria.