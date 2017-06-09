New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Gelson Martins.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon attacker Gelson Martins.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had switched his attention to the 22-year-old after becoming frustrated in his pursuit of Roma attacker Mohamed Salah.

However, according to O Jogo, Man United manager Jose Mourinho is a firm admirer of Martins's talents, and will attempt to beat Liverpool to the signing of a player that has a £46.5m release clause in his current deal.

Martins, who has also previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, scored six times and provided nine assists in 32 league appearances for Sporting during the 2016-17 campaign.

The five-time Portugal international also started all six of his team's Champions League group-stage fixtures last term.

