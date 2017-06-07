New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to launch bid for Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins?

Liverpool are reportedly keen to open talks with Sporting Lisbon over the potential signing of winger Gelson Martins.
Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with additions in all areas of the pitch after Liverpool secured a top-four place in the Premier League table, and it appears that he may have placed some attention on trying to sign an emerging talent from Portugal.

According to A Bola, Martins is allegedly attracting interest from Klopp who is prepared to make an offer for the 22-year-old.

It has been suggested that the attacker has a release clause of €60m (£52.38m), but Sporting may be prepared to open negotiations for a lower amount.

This season, Martins contributed six goals and nine assists in 32 appearances in the league, while he also started in all six of Sporting's Champions League fixtures.

Martins has represented the Portuguese national team on five occasions.

Tables
 