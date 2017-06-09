New Transfer Talk header

Nigel Clough: 'Jackson Irvine could leave Burton Albion'

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says that the club may struggle to keep Jackson Irvine should he receive offers this summer.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has said that he remains "realistic" over the future of midfielder Jackson Irvine.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham are all keen on the 24-year-old, and Clough has acknowledged that a transfer could take place.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "We're realistic. If an offer comes in — and it's the right offer — and Jackson feels that it's a step up in progress for him, then it's very difficult for us to stand in his way."

Irvine only moved to the Staffordshire outfit last season after leaving Ross County, but 10 goals from 42 Championship appearances has led to him becoming a target for several teams in the second tier.

He played a key role as Burton retained their status in the division after gaining promotion from League One during the 2015-16 campaign.

A general view of the Pirelli Stadium during the U17 Euro Elite Qualifying Round match between England and Norway at the Pirelli Stadium on March 21, 2015
