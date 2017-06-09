Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson doubts whether Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata would be the right fit for Manchester United.

Morata, 24, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last week, and it is understood that the Red Devils are confident of completing a £60m deal for the Los Blancos striker.

Merson, however, has claimed that Man United should have instead pursued Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who would have guaranteed "at least 25 goals a season".

"I honestly thought Man Utd would have gone for Harry Kane. I thought they would have gone £90m or £100m for him," Merson told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think Man Utd can afford to have a [Paul] Pogba situation next season where they pay big money for someone and it's going to take them a season to get into it. This is a hard league. If Man Utd had gone for Harry Kane they'd buy someone who is going to hit the ground running, is proven to get you at least 25 goals a season.

"It's another gamble if they do this and they get a Pogba situation where it takes time to settle. They are going to be behind the eight-ball again, fighting for fourth place. This is Man Utd, one of the biggest clubs in the world. They need to be going for Premier League titles."

Morata, who netted in Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday night, scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.