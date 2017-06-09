New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'

Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson doubts whether Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata would be the right fit for Manchester United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has doubted whether Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata would be the right fit for Manchester United in this summer's transfer window.

Morata, 24, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last week, and it is understood that the Red Devils are confident of completing a £60m deal for the Los Blancos striker.

Merson, however, has claimed that Man United should have instead pursued Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, who would have guaranteed "at least 25 goals a season".

"I honestly thought Man Utd would have gone for Harry Kane. I thought they would have gone £90m or £100m for him," Merson told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think Man Utd can afford to have a [Paul] Pogba situation next season where they pay big money for someone and it's going to take them a season to get into it. This is a hard league. If Man Utd had gone for Harry Kane they'd buy someone who is going to hit the ground running, is proven to get you at least 25 goals a season.

"It's another gamble if they do this and they get a Pogba situation where it takes time to settle. They are going to be behind the eight-ball again, fighting for fourth place. This is Man Utd, one of the biggest clubs in the world. They need to be going for Premier League titles."

Morata, who netted in Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday night, scored 20 times in all competitions for his Spanish outfit last season, including 15 in just 14 La Liga starts.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Paul Merson, Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul Pogba
Betis youngster signs new contractUnited 'to spend £200m this summer'Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Pereira "ready" for Man United role
Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Man Utd 'unlikely to offer Ibrahimovic new deal'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'Pogba hails "special" Mourinho
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'
 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Real Madrid 'to receive £175m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
Stepfather: 'James should leave Real'Kane: 'Ronaldo is a great role model'Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?Odegaard: 'I still have Real's confidence'Keylor Navas 'thankful' to Zidane
Agent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Messi: 'Ronaldo is a phenomenal player'Report: Real Madrid end De Gea interestZidane 'wants Bale exit to fund Mbappe'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
 