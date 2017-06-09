New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United consider Martin Braithwaite move?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to make a summer move for Toulouse strike Martin Braithewaite.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Toulouse forward Martin Braithewaite has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

The Hammers are known to be looking to improve their frontline this summer after the departures of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri over the past six months, and it appears that Bilic has started to identify potential additions.

It has been claimed that Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore is on his shortlist and according to The Sun, so is £7.5m-rated Braithwaite.

The Danish international struggled towards the end of this season with just one goal coming from his last 13 outings, but he still managed 12 strikes in all competitions.

In total, he has netted 39 times in 141 appearances for the French club since signing from Esbjerg in 2013, and he would also bring versatility to the Hammers with his ability to play on the left wing.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Martin Braithwaite, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, Bertrand Traore, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United consider Martin Braithwaite move?
 Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Everton, West Ham United join race for Bertrand Traore?
 Sports Mole logo
Henry Onyekuru: 'I want first-team football'
Spanish clubs to move for Calleri?West Ham 'considering Max Kruse bid'West Ham favourites to sign Onyekuru?Sevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?
Everton linked with West Ham's ObiangWest Ham join race to sign Grosicki?West Ham to loan Oxford out to Germany?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoReport: Brighton want Robert Snodgrass
> West Ham United Homepage
More Toulouse News
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United consider Martin Braithwaite move?
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton 'identify Virgil van Dijk replacement'
 Sports Mole logo
Toulouse terminate Odsonne Edouard loan
Chelsea 'closing in on Issa Diop deal'Arsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Man City keen on French defending duo?West Ham 'fail with Braithwaite bid'Arsenal 'keen on Toulouse teenager Lafont'
Sevilla complete Ben Yedder signingEnglish quartet eye Martin Braithwaite?Spurs plot Wissam Ben Yedder move?Result: Late Sala strike earns Nantes pointResult: Jeannot brace helps Lorient win thriller
> Toulouse Homepage



Tables
 