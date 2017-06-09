West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to make a summer move for Toulouse strike Martin Braithewaite.

Toulouse forward Martin Braithewaite has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

The Hammers are known to be looking to improve their frontline this summer after the departures of Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri over the past six months, and it appears that Bilic has started to identify potential additions.

It has been claimed that Chelsea attacker Bertrand Traore is on his shortlist and according to The Sun, so is £7.5m-rated Braithwaite.

The Danish international struggled towards the end of this season with just one goal coming from his last 13 outings, but he still managed 12 strikes in all competitions.

In total, he has netted 39 times in 141 appearances for the French club since signing from Esbjerg in 2013, and he would also bring versatility to the Hammers with his ability to play on the left wing.