Real Betis teenager Roberto Gonzalez signs a new contract at his Spanish club, just days after being strongly linked with Manchester United.

Real Betis have convinced 16-year-old Roberto Gonzalez to sign a new contract with the Seville-based outfit, despite suggestions that Manchester United were closing on a deal for the teenage forward.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Man United were confident of bringing the Spaniard to Old Trafford ahead of the 2017-18 campaign after holding off interest from rivals Manchester City.

However, Gonzalez, who scored 36 goals in just 21 appearances for Betis' Under-18 team last season, has penned a new contract at his Spanish outfit in what is a big blow to Man United.

According to Football Espana, Betis' newly-appointed vice-president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer played a key role in convincing the youngster to commit his immediate future to the La Liga side.

Gonzalez is capable of operating as a midfielder, in addition to as a second forward.