Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on signing both Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez and Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has reportedly identified two more players who he could potentially target in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with numerous players since winning the Premier League title, with Conte needing to make additions to contend with their return to the Champions League.

According to The Sun, Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez and Juventus defender Alex Sandro have been placed on his shortlist.

Last month, Mahrez announced that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium, and it has already been suggested that Arsenal hold an interest in his signature.

The Algerian international would likely cost in the region of £40m, with Sandro possibly costing a bigger fee should he leave Juventus.

The left-sided Brazilian has made 74 appearances in his two years in Turin, and would be regarded as an alternative to Marcos Alonso at wing-back.