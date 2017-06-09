Arsenal announce that they have released four players, including striker Yaya Sanogo who failed to build on his first-team chances with the Gunners.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old revealed that he was leaving the Gunners at the end of his contract and the club have now moved to confirm that he will look for a new team in the summer.

During his time at the Emirates Stadium, he netted just one goal in 19 outings, which came in a Champions League fixture with Borussia Dortmund.

The forward also spent time on loan at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic respectively, playing a total of 23 times.

Stefan O'Connor also leaves Arsenal with just one senior appearance to his name, while Kristopher da Graca and Kostas Pileas make their exit after failing to progress into the first team.