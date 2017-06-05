New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exit

Yaya Sanogo of Arsenal in action during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Benfica at the Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Striker Yaya Sanogo reveals that his time at Arsenal has come to an end as he confirmed that he would be leaving the Emirates Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has revealed that he will be leaving the Emirates Stadium during the summer.

It had once been predicted that the Frenchman would have a bright future at the Emirates Stadium, but he will leave North London with just one goal from 20 appearances.

During his time with the Gunners, he has also spent loan periods with Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic respectively.

He has also spent much of his time on the sidelines with injury, and he puts his failure to make the breakthrough at Arsenal down to that factor, rather than Arsene Wenger rarely using him in the first team.

The 24-year-old told L'Equipe:: "He [Wenger] is not responsible for my injuries. He is a great manager. He taught me a lot."

Sanogo is likely to attract interest from a number of different leagues, with Serie A Genoa being linked with a move.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yaya Sanogo, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arda Turan in action during the game between Barcelona and Granada on January 9, 2016
Arda Turan 'agrees Arsenal move'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsenal 'increase Kylian Mbappe bid to £95m'
 Yaya Sanogo of Arsenal in action during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Benfica at the Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2014
Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exit
Liverpool to open talks over Lacazette?Oxlade-Chamberlain to remain at Arsenal?Giroud: "My future is in the Premier League"Arsenal to offer Holding new contract?Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?
Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bidMertesacker in talks over backroom rolePSG end interest in Alexis Sanchez?Bayern confident of completing Sanchez deal?Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 