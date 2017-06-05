Yaya Sanogo reveals Arsenal exit

Striker Yaya Sanogo reveals that his time at Arsenal has come to an end as he confirmed that he would be leaving the Emirates Stadium.

It had once been predicted that the Frenchman would have a bright future at the Emirates Stadium, but he will leave North London with just one goal from 20 appearances.

During his time with the Gunners, he has also spent loan periods with Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic respectively.

He has also spent much of his time on the sidelines with injury, and he puts his failure to make the breakthrough at Arsenal down to that factor, rather than Arsene Wenger rarely using him in the first team.

The 24-year-old told L'Equipe:: "He [Wenger] is not responsible for my injuries. He is a great manager. He taught me a lot."

Sanogo is likely to attract interest from a number of different leagues, with Serie A Genoa being linked with a move.