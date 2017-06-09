New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton take interest in Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier?

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier in action during his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reportedly emerges as a transfer target for Everton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 12:04 UK

Everton have reportedly identified goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier as a potential transfer target this summer.

With neither Maarten Stekelenburg or Joel Robles doing enough to impress last season, manager Ronald Koeman is looking for a new stopper and it has already been reported that bidding £30m for Sunderland's Jordan Pickford is not an option.

However, according to Le10 Sport, Koeman is now taking a look at Ruffier, who currently plies his trade for Saint-Etienne.

During a six-year period, the 30-year-old has made 242 appearances in all competitions, while he has also represented AS Monaco earlier in his career.

However, despite remaining in France, Everton would likely have to make a significant investment in the goalkeeper with four years still remaining on his existing deal.

Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stephane Ruffier, Maarten Stekelenburg, Joel Robles, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney to see out Manchester United contract?
 Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier in action during his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Everton take interest in Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier?
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?
Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut'Koeman given green light to spend big?PL quartet interested in Coventry youngster?Lukaku: 'Staying at Everton not an option'Lukaku to choose Chelsea over United?
Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'Bayern 'to hijack Romelu Lukaku pursuit'Bolton teenager 'attracts Prem interest'Report: Everton target rejects QPR contractLiverpool, Everton 'join Teodorczyk race'
> Everton Homepage
More Saint-Etienne News
Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier in action during his side's Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Everton take interest in Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier?
 Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
New York City FC boss Patrick Vieira plays down Saint-Etienne reports
 Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
Patrick Vieira 'being lined up as Saint-Etienne boss'
Result: AS Monaco win Ligue 1 titleClaude Puel wanted by Saint-Etienne?Christophe Galtier to leave Saint-EtienneMourinho praises 'professional' UnitedResult: Man United ease into last 16 of Europa League
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happenedTeam News: Ibrahimovic starts for Man UtdWest Ham reignite Malcuit interest?UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba antics
> Saint-Etienne Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 