Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reportedly emerges as a transfer target for Everton.

With neither Maarten Stekelenburg or Joel Robles doing enough to impress last season, manager Ronald Koeman is looking for a new stopper and it has already been reported that bidding £30m for Sunderland's Jordan Pickford is not an option.

However, according to Le10 Sport, Koeman is now taking a look at Ruffier, who currently plies his trade for Saint-Etienne.

During a six-year period, the 30-year-old has made 242 appearances in all competitions, while he has also represented AS Monaco earlier in his career.

However, despite remaining in France, Everton would likely have to make a significant investment in the goalkeeper with four years still remaining on his existing deal.