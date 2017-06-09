World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Saudi Arabia escape punishment over minute's silence snub

FIFA rules that Saudi Arabia will face no disciplinary action for declining to take part in a minute's silence for the victims of the London terrorist attack.
Friday, June 9, 2017

The Saudi Arabian football team will not be punished by FIFA for declining to take part in a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the recent London terrorist attack.

The Saudi players appeared to snub the tribute, which took place ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Australia, but the governing body ruled that there are no grounds for disciplinary action after the nation's FA issued an apology.

Saudi Arabia's Football Federation said in a statement that it "deeply regrets and unreservedly apologises for any offense caused.

"The players did not intend any disrespect to the memories of the victims or to cause upset to their families, friends or any individual affected by the atrocity.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims."

After reviewing the referee's match report and images from the incident, FIFA issued the following statement: "We can confirm that there are no grounds to take disciplinary action."

Australia won the match 3-2.

Your Comments
