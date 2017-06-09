The Premier League confirms that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United.

After penning a one-year deal at Old Trafford last summer, Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions before he sustained a serious knee injury in a Europa League fixture with Anderlecht.

It was soon revealed that the Swede could spend as many as nine months on the sidelines, leaving the possibility of extending his stay at the club very much in doubt.

Should the 35-year-old make a full recovery, he could potentially sign another contract with United but the Premier League has revealed that he is no longer on the books of Jose Mourinho's side.

Despite his current status, Ibrahimovic has been backed to return to professional football at the start of 2018 and if he does not play for United, he could be given a chance in the MLS.