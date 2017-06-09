New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
The Premier League confirms that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 17:43 UK

The Premier League has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United.

After penning a one-year deal at Old Trafford last summer, Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions before he sustained a serious knee injury in a Europa League fixture with Anderlecht.

It was soon revealed that the Swede could spend as many as nine months on the sidelines, leaving the possibility of extending his stay at the club very much in doubt.

Should the 35-year-old make a full recovery, he could potentially sign another contract with United but the Premier League has revealed that he is no longer on the books of Jose Mourinho's side.

Despite his current status, Ibrahimovic has been backed to return to professional football at the start of 2018 and if he does not play for United, he could be given a chance in the MLS.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'join Gelson Martins race'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United 'join Gelson Martins race'
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Paul Merson: 'Alvaro Morata a gamble for Manchester United'
Bryan Robson pays tribute to Paul PogbaBetis youngster signs new contractUnited 'to spend £200m this summer'Wayne Rooney to see out United contract?Mbappe to extend Monaco contract?
Pereira "ready" for Man United roleAgent: 'Morata wants more playing time'Man Utd 'unlikely to offer Ibrahimovic new deal'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 