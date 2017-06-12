New Transfer Talk header

Out-of-favour Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula is a transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to reports.
Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula has emerged as a transfer target for Galatasaray, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is the Potters' record signing, having joined the Premier League outfit for £18.3m from Porto in 2016.

However, he has failed to make an impact at the Bet365 Stadium and is expected to be shipped out by Stoke boss Mark Hughes in the summer.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, the Turkish giants are reportedly hoping for a loan deal with a reported £15m purchase option.

The one-time France youth international failed to win back his regular Stoke place once he had been dropped at the start of the season and did not start a league game in 2017.

