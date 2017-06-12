New Transfer Talk header

Report: John Terry in talks over move to Aston Villa

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea captain John Terry is thought to be in talks with Steve Bruce over a move to Aston Villa, according to reports.
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Aston Villa have emerged as shock contenders to sign Chelsea captain John Terry, according to reports.

The long-serving Blues captain has already announced that he is leaving Stamford Bridge, and several teams have been credited with an interest in his signature.

According to The Sun, Terry met Villa manager Steve Bruce for talks about his future over a game of golf at the Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal last weekend.

The report goes on to claim that the 36-year-old is keen on the idea of leading the West Midlanders out of the Championship and back to the Premier League.

Terry has made 690 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 65 goals and winning 15 major honours in his 22 years at the West London club.

