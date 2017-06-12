Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign Pachuca and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself over the past two seasons, scoring 22 goals in 69 league appearances for Liga MX club Pachuca.

Lozano, known as 'Chucky', has been linked with Manchester United in the past but, according to Sky Sports News, Man City are now favourites to land his signature.

Additional reports from Mexican television network Univision suggest that any potential deal will see Lozano go on loan to PSV Eindhoven, where he will stay for two seasons.

Lozano is currently away on international duty with El Tri and scored in the 3-0 victory over Honduras last week.