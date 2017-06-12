AC Milan complete the signing of 21-year-old striker Andre Silva from Porto in a deal worth a reported £35m.

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for a reported £35m fee.

The 21-year-old striker scored 16 goals in 32 appearances for Porto last season, drawing interest from a number of Europe's biggest clubs as a result of his form.

Arsenal were among the clubs linked with a move for the Portugal international but, having completed a medical in Milan yesterday, Silva has now finalised his move to the San Siro.

Silva has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Italian outfit, who are expected to enjoy a busy transfer market as their new Chinese owners attempt to upset Juventus' dominance of Italian football.

Silva becomes Milan's fourth signing of the summer already, following in the footsteps of Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie.

The forward, who has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the Euro 2016 champions, was recently tipped by Cristiano Ronaldo to take on the mantle of being Portugal's main man once he retires.