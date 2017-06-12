New Transfer Talk header

Report: Huddersfield Town to sign Reims defender Julian Jeanvier

A report claims that Reims ace Julian Jeanvier, named the best defender in the French second tier last season, is wanted by Premier League club Huddersfield Town.
Huddersfield Town will make Reims defender Julian Jeanvier their first signing since securing promotion to the Premier League, according to a report.

The 25-year-old joined French second-tier side Reims from Lille last summer and went on to be voted the best defensive player in the division.

It is suggested by the Daily Mail that versatile ace Jeanvier, comfortable playing at centre-back or on the left, is close to completing a move to recently-promoted Huddersfield.

Fulham are also said to have shown an interest in the Frenchman, but it is the Terriers who lead the race, joining record signing Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Mark Hudson as potential options at the back for their Premier League bow if a deal is pushed through.

Jeanvier has also previously spent time at Nancy and French lower-division side Red Star, prior to making the £425,000 move to Reims 12 months ago.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner on January 23, 2016
