Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg suffers neck fracture

Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg in action against Grimsby during their FA Cup third round match on January 4, 2014
© Getty Images
Huddersfield Town confirm that Jonathan Hogg fractured his neck during their 4-0 defeat at Bristol City on Friday night and is likely to miss the rest of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:30 UK

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Jonathan Hogg fractured his neck during their 4-0 defeat at Bristol City on Friday night.

The 28-year-old midfielder was injured in a collision with teammate Mark Hudson in the first half of the Terriers' heavy loss at Ashton Gate.

Hogg was forced into lengthy treatment on the field as he received help from medical staff from both clubs, forcing the game to be delayed by 14 minutes, and was taken to hospital before being discharged on Saturday afternoon.

A Huddersfield statement said: "Although he is expected to miss the rest of the 2016-17 season, the club is happy that Jonathan is in no immediate danger and looks forward to seeing 'Hoggy' back out on the pitch as soon as is safely possible.

"Alongside Jonathan, everyone at the club would like to thank the medical staff at Bristol City and the NHS staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary for ensuring Jonathan was looked after and received appropriate care."

Hogg has made 30 league appearances for Huddersfield this season to help them to third in the Championship table with nine games to play.

Hogg signs new Huddersfield contract
