Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner and Preston North End winger Aiden McGeady claim the Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for February.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has been named as the Championship Manager of the Month for February.

The Terriers have been challenging for promotion to the Premier League since the opening weeks of the season and during the second month of 2017, Wagner guided his team to five victories and one draw from six fixtures.

The Yorkshire outfit recorded maximum points against Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United and Reading, but they were held by Barnsley at the end of the month.

Preston North End winger Aiden McGeady has been awarded the Player of the Month accolade after a number of excellent performances at Deepdale.

The Republic of Ireland international - who is on loan from Everton - netted twice in the 4-2 win over Brentford at the start of the month before scoring another against QPR on February 25.

He also chipped in with a number of assists as Preston picked up 11 points from five games.

Aiden McGeady in action for Everton on October 23, 2014
