Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Hull City
Calvert-Lewin (9'), Valencia (78'), Lukaku (91', 94')
Williams (63'), Barry (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Huddlestone (73')

Ronald Koeman "worried" about Morgan Schneiderlin injury

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on September 10, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits that he is "worried" about the calf injury sustained by Morgan Schneiderlin during his side's 4-0 win over Hull City.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 20:53 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he is concerned about the calf injury sustained by midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin during his side's 4-0 win over Hull City this afternoon.

The Frenchman limped off after just half an hour at Goodison Park and was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Toffees maintained their 100% home record in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

It is too early to determine the full extent of the injury, but Koeman is fearful that he could be without the January arrival for a few weeks.

"I am a little bit worried he will be out for several weeks but we need to wait for the scan to know what happened," he told reporters.

Everton's win sees them move above Manchester United into sixth place, although they have played three games more than Jose Mourinho's side.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
