Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he is concerned about the calf injury sustained by midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin during his side's 4-0 win over Hull City this afternoon.

The Frenchman limped off after just half an hour at Goodison Park and was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Toffees maintained their 100% home record in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

It is too early to determine the full extent of the injury, but Koeman is fearful that he could be without the January arrival for a few weeks.

"I am a little bit worried he will be out for several weeks but we need to wait for the scan to know what happened," he told reporters.

Everton's win sees them move above Manchester United into sixth place, although they have played three games more than Jose Mourinho's side.