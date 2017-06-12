Slavisa Jokanovic reveals that Newcastle United had a £20m bid for Tom Cairney knocked back in January, vowing not to sell the Fulham midfielder to the Magpies.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted that he is confident of keeping influential midfielder Tom Cairney out of Newcastle United's clutches.

The 26-year-old has already been linked with an array of top-flight clubs this summer after being named as the EFL Player of the Year for 2016-17.

Cairney was unable to help Fulham past the semi-final stage of the playoffs last term, however, leading to Newcastle reviving their interest in the Scotland international ahead of their Premier League return.

Jokanovic has revealed that Fulham were offered big money for their key man earlier this year, but the Cottagers are not willing to sell and will fend off any other sizeable offers.

"[Rafa Benitez] asked for him and they offered £20m, but we did not let him go," he told Serbian publication Engleski Fudbal.

"He is not for Newcastle, there is no business there, he fits in at Fulham. When the team has problems the ball always goes to him and he keeps it."

Jokanovic also revealed that he is hopeful of keeping hold of Liverpool-linked full-back Ryan Sessegnon, citing a lack of opportunities at Anfield as a key reason why.