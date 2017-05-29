Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele speaks of the 'crazy reality' after helping to earn his side promotion into the Premier League via the playoffs.

Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele has spoken of the 'crazy reality' after seeing his side promoted into the Premier League.

Town were able to secure progression into the top flight of English football after winning their playoff final encounter against Reading via a penalty shootout.

Hefele had originally missed his spot-kick, but further misses from Liam Moore and Jordan Obita allowed Christopher Schindler to clinch the £200m encounter at Wembley.

"This has nothing to do with a dream. This is a reality," Hefele told Sky Sports News after the game.

"These guys have achieved such a big thing - such a small club to be in the best league in the world. Just crazy."

Huddersfield will now play in the upper echelons of English football for the first time since 1972.