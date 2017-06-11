Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

West Ham United 'to make audacious bid for Olivier Giroud'

A report claims that West Ham United will pounce on the uncertainty surrounding striker Olivier Giroud's future at Arsenal by making a £20m bid. Read more.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain make £35m bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan have been offered £35m by Paris Saint-Germain for highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report. Read more.

Manchester United reach agreement to sign Victor Lindelof

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is to undergo a medical with Manchester United prior to completing a deal worth around £31m, the Red Devils announce. Read more.

Manchester United's Joel Pereira linked with move to Portugal

Manchester United's third choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira is linked with Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon. Read more.

Arsenal 'lining up £10m offer for Aleksandr Golovin'

Arsenal are said to be joining the chase for Russia international Aleksandr Golovin. Read more.

Report: Everton frontrunners to sign Burnley's Michael Keane

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane. Read more.

Juventus linked with Steven N'Zonzi, Andres Iniesta

Juventus are linked with summer moves for midfield pair Steven N'Zonzia and Andres Iniesta. Read more.

Bayern Munich 'in talks with Lyon's Corentin Tolisso'

Bayern Munich reportedly open talks with Lyon over midfielder Corentin Tolisso. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I can play for two more years'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent insists that is client is capable of playing football for another two years. Read more.

Norwich City interested in Lincoln City defender Sean Raggett?

Sean Raggett, one of the heroes of Lincoln City's memorable 2016-17 FA Cup run, is a rumoured transfer target for Championship side Norwich City. Read more.

Manchester United 'increase bid for striker Andrea Belotti to £70m'

A report claims that Andrea Belotti has been made the subject of a £70m bid by Manchester United, which could tempt Torino into cashing in. Read more.

Joel Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham Hotspur interest

Joel Veltman reveals that he has held talks with his agent amid rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but is "unaware" of any formal approach being made. Read more.

Andreas Christensen to begin pre-season with Chelsea

Defender Andreas Christensen says that he is scheduled to rejoin Chelsea for pre-season training after two years at Borussia Monchengladbach. Read more.

Chelsea closing in on AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko?

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who could cost in the region of £35m. Read more.

AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?

AC Milan reportedly show an unwillingness to meet the wage demands of striker Diego Costa, who has been told that he can leave Chelsea. Read more.

Chelsea learn asking price for Juventus defender Alex Sandro?

Chelsea reportedly learn what fee they will have to pay Juventus if they want to sign defender Alex Sandro during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Brighton, Bournemouth and Celtic keen on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez?

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Celtic. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing moves for Grant Hanley, Daniel Ayala?

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly considering whether to lodge bids for Newcastle United defender Grant Hanley and Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala. Read more.

Stoke City reject Aston Villa bid for Glenn Whelan?

Stoke City reportedly decide to reject an offer from Aston Villa for midfielder Glenn Whelan, but the Championship outfit could return with a second bid. Read more.

Huddersfield Town plan big-money move for Leeds United striker Chris Wood?

Huddersfield Town are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record in order to sign Leeds United striker Chris Wood. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur take interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly consider a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier should Kyle Walker leave the North London outfit this summer. Read more.

Jordan Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Under-21 European Championship'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he will make no decisions on his future until after the Under-21 European Championship. Read more.

Arsenal rival Chelsea, Lazio for Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu?

Arsenal reportedly decide to join Chelsea and Lazio in the race to try to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Read more.

Luciano Spalletti hints Ivan Perisic won't be forced into Inter Milan stay

New Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti hints that no player will be forced to stay at the club, amid speculation that Manchester United want to sign Ivan Perisic. Read more.

Manchester City make move for Arsenal youngster Chris Willock?

Manchester City are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, who has just three weeks remaining on his contract. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez completes move from Arsenal to Manchester City?

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez reportedly finalises a switch from the Gunners to Manchester City. Read more.