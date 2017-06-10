New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City are reportedly interested in securing a deal for Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, who has just three weeks remaining on his contract.
Arsenal youngster Chris Willock has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the ranks in North London but with just a few weeks of his contract remaining, he appears to be attracting interest from other clubs.

According to the London Evening Standard, City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to add the young attacker to his squad at the Etihad Stadium.

City are making an effort to include more domestic-born players in their squad and as well as his potential, that has led to the England Under-19 international becoming a target for the Spaniard.

Willock has made two first-team appearances for Arsenal, both of which came in this season's EFL Cup.

He played the last seven minutes of the 4-1 win away at Nottingham Forest, before he was introduced as a 72nd-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Reading.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
