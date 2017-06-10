AC Milan reportedly show an unwillingness to meet the wage demands of striker Diego Costa, who has been told that he can leave Chelsea.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly demanded £200,000 per week to join AC Milan.

Earlier this week, Costa claimed that Blues boss Antonio Conte had informed him by text that he was not part of his plans for next season, and that has led to speculation over his future.

He is unable to move to his preferred destination Atletico Madrid until January due to their transfer ban, leaving the forward to contemplate other options.

It has been claimed that AC Milan are keen on his signature but according to The Telegraph, they have little interest in meeting the 28-year-old's wage demands.

Costa - who scored 20 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League last season - still has two years remaining on his contract and could potentially sit out until the start of 2018 if he does not secure a transfer elsewhere.

He has netted 58 goals in all competitions since Chelsea paid Atletico a fee of £32m for him in 2014.