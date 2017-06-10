New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
AC Milan reportedly show an unwillingness to meet the wage demands of striker Diego Costa, who has been told that he can leave Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly demanded £200,000 per week to join AC Milan.

Earlier this week, Costa claimed that Blues boss Antonio Conte had informed him by text that he was not part of his plans for next season, and that has led to speculation over his future.

He is unable to move to his preferred destination Atletico Madrid until January due to their transfer ban, leaving the forward to contemplate other options.

It has been claimed that AC Milan are keen on his signature but according to The Telegraph, they have little interest in meeting the 28-year-old's wage demands.

Costa - who scored 20 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League last season - still has two years remaining on his contract and could potentially sit out until the start of 2018 if he does not secure a transfer elsewhere.

He has netted 58 goals in all competitions since Chelsea paid Atletico a fee of £32m for him in 2014.

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea closing in on AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
Andreas Christensen to begin pre-season with Chelsea
Chelsea learn asking price for Sandro?Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?Report: Monaco lead Michy Batshuayi raceConte's text to Diego Costa revealed?Atletico to loan Diego Costa to China?
Everton, West Ham join race for Traore?Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?Conte 'decided Costa fate in November'Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Atletico Madrid to loan Diego Costa to China?
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Antonio Conte 'decided Diego Costa fate in November'
Baku, Madrid battle for 2019 CL finalCosta: 'Atletico return would be nice'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Griezmann: 'Players afraid to reveal sexuality'Man Utd return to top of rich list
Wenger 'steps up £50m Lacazette pursuit'Report: Torres in talks with Mexican clubLacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico'Torres future 'to be decided this week'Hernandez 'reported for sexual assault'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More AC Milan News
Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Agent: 'Alvaro Morata wants more playing time'
 Chelsea's Diego Costa in action during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
AC Milan 'in talks with Diego Costa's agent'
Report: AC Milan turn attention to CostaAlvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Madrid'AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa DembeleMorata agrees to make AC Milan switch?Kessie reveals delight at AC Milan move
Milan sign Franck Kessie from AtalantaRaiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Donnarumma'Agent: 'Rodriguez closing in on Milan move'Report: Niang a target for EvertonAC Milan sign Musacchio from Villarreal
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
 