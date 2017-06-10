New Transfer Talk header

Joel Veltman "unaware" of Tottenham Hotspur interest

Joel Veltman of Holland attacks during the International Friendly match between The Netherlands and Ecuador at The Amsterdam Arena on May 17, 2014
Joel Veltman reveals that he has held talks with his agent amid rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but is "unaware" of any formal approach being made.
Ajax defender Joel Veltman has hinted that he would be interested in joining Tottenham Hotspur if a formal offer is made.

The 25-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £8m due to having just a year left to run on his current deal, was this week linked with a move to White Hart Lane.

Veltman insists that no contact has yet been made by Tottenham, but he is ready to shun any new contract offered to him by beaten Europa League finalists Ajax to instead pursue pastures new in the summer.

"I have spoken with my agent, but he is unaware of any interest from Tottenham. Vincent Janssen was joking that we will become teammates, but there is nothing to it as of yet," he told VI.

"I have one year left on my current contract, so normally I will either renew or be sold. That is only logical. There will be clarity after my holiday. But a transfer is a bigger option than before.

"Ajax's offer to renew is a nice gesture, they want me to stay. But this could be the moment for me to look at other options. But the right club will have to come along. There is nothing concrete for now, but I am not in a rush."

Veltman, comfortable at centre-back or right-back, made 40 appearances for Ajax in all competitions last season.

