Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier as a potential transfer target.

It has been claimed that Kyle Walker is attracting serious interest from Manchester City, who are in the market for full-backs this summer.

It remains to be seen whether City will press on with a move for the England international but according to The Mirror, Spurs are already consider possible replacements.

It has been suggested that Spurs could approach PSG regarding right-back Aurier, who allegedly has ambitions to play outside of France in the near future.

The 24-year-old has just two years remaining on his current contract and with a reluctance to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants, Spurs may be able to step in.

The Ivorian has made 59 appearances in all competitions since leaving Toulouse for the Parc des Princes for £7m in 2015.